Ongoing heat continues to kick off the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Excessive Heat WARNING has been EXTENDED yet again for parts of the Desert Southwest.

Those included in this ongoing heat warning still have major heat risks and highs up to 115 degrees through Tuesday.

An Air Quality Alert is also issued for the Imperial Valley due to high levels of ozone (smog).

This will go into effect Tuesday at 7 A.M. until 8 P.M.

High pressure will continue to sit over the Desert Southwest, keeping our temperatures above-normal through Tuesday.

However, an incoming lower pressure system to our north will bring in gustier winds with gusts of 20-30 MPH by Wednesday.

Noticeably cooler temperatures will move in the days ahead, with highs dropping into the low 100s by Thursday with an even bigger cooldown for next week.

We may finally see our first double-digit high temperatures with highs in the 90s by Monday!