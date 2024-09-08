Skip to Content
Weather

Temperatures to be above normal heading into the week

MGN / KYMA
By
today at 4:01 PM
Published 4:11 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - High pressure will continue to sit over the Desert Southwest, helping to keep temperatures above normal as we head into the upcoming week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Lingering moisture will promote isolated shower and thunderstorms activity Sunday afternoon across high terrain areas of central Arizona and portions of southeast California before drier air overtakes the region and shuts down further rain chances, NWS says.

NWS also says low pressure will move off the eastern Pacific by the middle of the week, providing the region with cooling temperatures, with forecasted highs falling to around normal for this time of year.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

