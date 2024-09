Temperatures are expected to drop for the weekend in the Desert Southwest, as winds will also pick up throughout the next seven days

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Warm but cooler conditions are expected for the area over the next seven days, with numbers potentially getting close to the 100 mark by next week.

Much more winds are also expected for the area, with speeds potentially getting up to 30 miles per hour by Wednesday.