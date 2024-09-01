Much quieter weather for the rest of the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One last day of thunderstorm activity is expected across the Arizona high terrain with gusty outflow winds impacting the lower deserts, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

NWS says drier air mass will overspread the region Monday, precluding any convection and leading to much quieter weather through the rest of this week.

A ridge of high pressure is expected to strengthen over the Desert Southwest by mid-week resulting in a return of very hot temperatures and excessive heat conditions.