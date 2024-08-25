Skip to Content
Temperatures to average slightly above normal

today at 3:45 PM
Published 3:54 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA,KECY) - Mainly dry conditions are expected across most of the region through early this week, with shower and thunderstorm activity confined mainly across far eastern and southeastern Arizona, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

NWS says thunderstorm chances will increase heading into the middle of the week, mainly over the higher terrain areas of Arizona as moisture increase.

Storm chances will lower once again heading into the upcoming Labor Day Weekend as drier air filters in, according to NWS.

NWS also says temperatures during the next several days will average near to slightly above normal.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

