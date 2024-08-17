Drier conditions and warm temperatures for next week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Thunderstorm chances increase Saturday with the best chances favoring the high terrain areas of Arizona and across southeast Arizona, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

NWS says isolated thunderstorms will be possible across southcentral Arizona with gusty winds and blowing dust being the primary concerns going through this evening.

Drier conditions are favored early next week before thunderstorm chances increase again during the middle part of next week, NWS reports.

Temperatures will warm up early next week with excessive heat conditions possible, according to NWS.