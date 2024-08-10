Hot with more moisture to start the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Daily shower and thunderstorm chances will continue through early next week, favoring the higher terrain areas of northern, eastern, and southeastern Arizona, with the best chances for activity across the lower deserts this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

By the middle of next week, drier air will filter into the region resulting in a significant downtrend in thunderstorm activity across the entire region, according to NWS.

NWS also says the hottest temperatures during the next week will be this afternoon as highs across most of the lower desert communities approach 110 degrees.

Starting on Sunday and continuing though the first half of next week, temperatures will cool down slightly with readings closer to normal levels, according to NWS.