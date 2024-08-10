Skip to Content
Weather

Hot with more moisture to start the weekend

MGN / KYMA
By
today at 3:12 PM
Published 3:39 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Daily shower and thunderstorm chances will continue through early next week, favoring the higher terrain areas of northern, eastern, and southeastern Arizona, with the best chances for activity across the lower deserts this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

By the middle of next week, drier air will filter into the region resulting in a significant downtrend in thunderstorm activity across the entire region, according to NWS.

NWS also says the hottest temperatures during the next week will be this afternoon as highs across most of the lower desert communities approach 110 degrees.

Starting on Sunday and continuing though the first half of next week, temperatures will cool down slightly with readings closer to normal levels, according to NWS.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content