Thunderstorm chances to decrease in the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Thunderstorm chances and coverage will steadily deteriorate into the middle of next week as a drier air mass slowly filters into the region.

However, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), enough moisture will persist in south-central Arizona this weekend to support a few storms descending from higher terrain areas.

NWS says temperatures will also retreat somewhat closer to the seasonal normal early next week as high pressure weakens and shifts into northern Mexico.

NWS also says eventually by the end of next week, a warmer and more humid air mass should return to the region supporting increased thunderstorm chances.