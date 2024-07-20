Excessive heat warning continues this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Daily thunderstorm chances continue through the majority of next week, with the highest probabilities over higher terrain areas of Arizona.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), lower desert locations will start to see an increase in thunderstorm chances beginning Sunday and lasting through at least the first half of next week. However, NWS says there will be large daily fluctuations in coverage.

NWS also reports that widespread excessive heat will continue across the Desert Southwest this weekend, with afternoon high temperatures around five degrees above normal.