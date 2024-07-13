Hot and sticky throughout the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Above normal temperatures will persist across the region through next week, although weakening high pressure should allow readings to fall below excessive levels.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), increasing moisture will support scattered thunderstorms the next couple days with the best chances for more widespread storms reaching south-central lower elevations occurring Sunday.

NWS says omewhat drier conditions will gradually spread into the area early next week, however will not preclude mountain storms and the potential for gusty outflow winds descending into lower desert communities.