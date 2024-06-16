Daily thunderstorm chances for latter half of the week

Skip to Content
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A troughing pattern will encompass the western U.S. through the first half of this week, resulting in cooler temperatures and breezy conditions across the lower deserts of Arizona and southeast California.

Another pattern change will arrive late this week as a strong ridge sets up over the area allowing temperatures to climb back to well above normal.

An increase in low level moisture will result in daily thunderstorm chances across the higher terrain of south-central Arizona beginning on Thursday and persisting through next weekend.

