FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain coming soon for the area

While temps remain with in the 70's, rain chances will begin to appear over the next couple of days

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry conditions along with well-above normal temperatures will prevail through Tuesday as high pressure persists over the region.

A weak weather disturbance will move through the region on Wednesday bringing some light precipitation with temperatures cooling back down to near seasonal average.

A warming trend to temperatures back above normal is anticipated by the latter half of the week as high pressure quickly redevelops over the region.

A cooler and potentially more unsettled weather pattern is anticipated by early next week.