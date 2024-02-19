FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain coming soon for the area

Skip to Content
While temps remain with in the 70's, rain chances will begin to appear over the next couple of days

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry conditions along with well-above normal temperatures will prevail through Tuesday as high pressure persists over the region.

A weak weather disturbance will move through the region on Wednesday bringing some light precipitation with temperatures cooling back down to near seasonal average.

A warming trend to temperatures back above normal is anticipated by the latter half of the week as high pressure quickly redevelops over the region.

A cooler and potentially more unsettled weather pattern is anticipated by early next week.

