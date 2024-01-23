FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much warmer temperatures coming soon

The Desert Southwest could soon be seeing temps back in the 80's range by next week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Scattered showers will continue across south-central Arizona into the overnight before exiting the area Wednesday.

Another round of isolated showers is possible over high terrain communities in Arizona Thursday afternoon and evening before more pronounced drying finally spreads through the region by the weekend.

The current unsettled pattern will help keep temperatures below normal much of the week before a noticeable warming trend takes place this weekend.