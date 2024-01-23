Skip to Content
Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much warmer temperatures coming soon

By
January 23, 2024 3:26 PM
Published 3:35 PM

The Desert Southwest could soon be seeing temps back in the 80's range by next week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Scattered showers will continue across south-central Arizona into the overnight before exiting the area Wednesday.

Another round of isolated showers is possible over high terrain communities in Arizona Thursday afternoon and evening before more pronounced drying finally spreads through the region by the weekend.

The current unsettled pattern will help keep temperatures below normal much of the week before a noticeable warming trend takes place this weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content