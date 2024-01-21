Skip to Content
Rain continues throughout the week, dry conditions to return

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A few areas of light rain are making its way through the area currently. This rain will exit the area Sunday evening with dry conditions returning briefly for the overnight hours.

The next round of activity will move through Monday and Tuesday, with higher rainfall amounts expected.

These systems will help keep afternoon high temperatures below normal through the first part of the week.

Dry conditions return on Wednesday along with a gradual warming trend as high pressure builds back in over western CONUS.

