FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More clouds on the way with rain still expected

After a more clear day on Thursday, conditions could soon become overcast to follow

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Quiet weather conditions will encompass the region for the rest of the work week, with mostly high clouds passing overhead today and again on Friday.

Temperatures will be on a warming trend to b above normal as early as tomorrow, and extending through Friday.

Temperatures will trend cooler over the weekend and into early next week due to increased cloud cover as well as increasing rain chances going into early next week.