FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Increasing temps coming along with rain chances for the weekend

today at 3:10 PM
Temps will continue to get warmer, as small rain chances could come for Yuma County over the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Temperatures will continue to gradually warm up through the week.

Afternoon high temperatures will be near normal through Wednesday and climb to seven to ten degrees above normal for the latter half of the week.

The lower deserts will see afternoon high temperatures in the mid 70s by the end of the week. Dry conditions will continue into the weekend.

On Sunday, a weather system will start to move into our region, which could be our next chance for rain.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

