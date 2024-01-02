FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms and winds to come in and out of the Desert Southwest

Rain will potentially be on its way to ring in the new year, and strong winds could be coming along with it

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An unsettled weather pattern will continue through the upcoming weekend with two additional weather systems expected to bring precipitation to the region.

The first will move into the region on Wednesday with good rain chances over much of Arizona later in the day, but not all that much measurable rainfall is expected and it will be quite brief.

Temperatures will also fall below normal starting Thursday.

A more potent winter weather system is then expected for Sunday with more widespread precipitation expected which will include snow over much of the higher terrain.

Well below normal temperatures will then settle over the region for early next week as overnight freezing temperatures across the lower deserts will become a possibility.