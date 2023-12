YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Well-above-normal temperatures will prevail for the next several days, along with dry conditions.

Daytime highs will flirt with daily records, mainly in Phoenix, by the start of next week.

A significant pattern change is in store when a potent disturbance advances towards our region for the middle and latter half of this upcoming week, kicking off a cooling trend and increasing rainfall potential.