Breezy conditions expected across Arizona and California

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Seasonal temperatures across the region, with breezy conditions over the high terrain of southeast California and southcentral Arizona, are expected Saturday.

High pressure builds over the western U.S. by the end of this weekend, leading to a slight rebound in temperatures before a shortwave trough develops over the Great Basin by Monday, limiting further warming.

Dry conditions will persist for the next several days.