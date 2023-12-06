FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stronger winds expected as cooler temperatures arrive

When temps begin to cool down over the next week, much stronger gusts are expected to hit the area as well

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Well above normal temperatures will again be seen today with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s across the lower deserts.

For Thursday into Friday temperatures will begin to cool as a mostly dry weather system passes by just to the north of the area.

Friday will also bring breezy to locally windy conditions across the region.

Dry conditions will persist into the weekend as temperatures fall back to around normal with highs back into the mid to upper 60s.