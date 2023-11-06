Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds increasing for the week as temperatures remain consistent

today at 3:26 PM
Published 3:33 PM

Temps will likely be staying within the 80's range as winds begin to increase throughout the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Above-normal temperatures will stick around for a few more days before we see a pronounced cooldown for the middle and latter portions of the week.

Breezy to locally windy conditions are expected over Gila and Imperial County Tuesday, with enhanced winds becoming more focused over portions of southeast California on Wednesday.

Rain chances will continue to run near zero through at least this weekend.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

