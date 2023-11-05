Dry conditions all week, will be in the upper 80s and low 90s

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry conditions will continue through this upcoming week.

The Desert Southwest will continue to have unseasonably high temperatures through Tuesday with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

A dry cold front will move through the region on Wednesday dropping temperatures to near or slightly below normal.

These cooler and near normal temperatures will stick around through the work week and continue into next weekend.