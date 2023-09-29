Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds expected to increase as cooldown continues

today at 3:33 PM
Published 3:36 PM

More strong wind days will come after the weekend, as temps will continue to cool down

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - An approaching weather system will lead to strong winds and much cooler temperatures this weekend.

Winds are expected to be strongest on Saturday, which could lead to a few areas of blowing dust and promote heightened fire weather dangers.

Below normal temperatures set in by Sunday and continue into the start of next week before gradually warming up through the remainder of the week.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

