NBC 11 Weather: More wind on the way
High wind warnings settle into the Desert Southwest on Wednesday morning
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Dry conditions and below normal temperatures will continue
through today. A potent weather system will then move across the area Wednesday through early Thursday delivering strong winds as well as lower elevation rain and high terrain snow. Temperatures will continue to remain below normal through the end of the week, before a warming trend pushes readings back to near normal during the upcoming weekend.