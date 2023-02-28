Skip to Content
NBC 11 Weather: More wind on the way

High wind warnings settle into the Desert Southwest on Wednesday morning

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Dry conditions and below normal temperatures will continue 
through today. A potent weather system will then move across the area Wednesday through early Thursday delivering strong winds as well as lower elevation rain and high terrain snow. Temperatures will continue to remain below normal through the end of the week, before a warming trend pushes  readings back to near normal during the upcoming weekend.

Scott Gross

