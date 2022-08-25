Storm damages properties in the foothills

Residents say they knew a storm was coming but didn't expect it to be so strong - 13 On Your Side's Vanessa Gongora reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A wild storm Wednesday afternoon caused major damage to properties in the foothills located off Fortuna Road.

One resident, Maricela Hernandez described the storm that hit the town as a mini tornado.

According to Hernandez, the neighbor's awning flew over and damaged her nephew's RV and it also cut holes in sheds and garages.

"The wind got really bad and it started sucking the awning to the top and it moved our trailer and everything was just flying everywhere. It was really flooded, our house got flooded. We had to get our clothes out," explains Hernandez. "It was really really bad. You couldn't even see outside the window."

One woman who lives a block over from Hernandez said the storm pulled out the tree she planted 13 years ago and it can't be saved.

A business in the area, Long Realty Yuma - San Luis, also had to deal with flooding.

One realtor Clarissa Tapia, shared what her team experienced.

"We were working here and we started hearing rain and we didn't think anything of it until it was just pounding. I mean at one point we thought it was hailing cause it was coming down so hard and it was coming in at an angle," says Tapia. "So anything that was coming this way and with wind, it was just ridiculous. I had never seen it rain like that here."

Tapia said it rained so much, the water went up to her car door.

"I had to come out and move it and we had to wade through the water. It was crazy," continues Tapia. "It was really really wild."

She said trees were falling left and right and the lights also went out.

Tapia added, since her company deals with property management, people were coming into the office asking for assistance with their roof damage.

"Cause nobody's prepared for rain like that here," Tapia says.