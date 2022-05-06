Severe storms threaten 55 million people across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic

NORTH CAROLINA (CNN) - After producing damaging tornadoes across multiple states, a volatile storm system continues moving across the country.

For over a week, multiple storm systems have left people in the US under the threat of severe storms.

Two tornadoes were reported in central North Carolina Friday afternoon, making today the ninth consecutive day with tornadoes somewhere in the US.

There are more than 130,000 customers across four southern states without power this evening as storms move across the region, according to the tracking website PowerOutage.US.

Currently, Tennessee is experiencing the most outages with nearly 54,000 customers in the dark.

Significant outages are also being reported in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for storms forming in the area to produce tornadoes.

Several major southern metropolitan areas are facing the threat of damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes, with the weather taking aim at 55 million people across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.

The cities of Charlotte and Raleigh in North Carolina, and Virginia Beach and Norfolk in Virginia, are all under an enhanced risk for severe storms - Level 3 of 5.

This risk level means numerous severe storms are possible across the region.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) said the primary threat is expected to continue through the evening before winding down during the overnight hours.

Heavy rain of up to three inches will create a flood threat in the Mid-Atlantic.

"Rainfall totals up to 3 inches are possible and could create scattered flooding concerns in these areas," the WPC said.

Flood watches are posted for parts of six states from Kentucky to Maryland, including Washington, DC, and Baltimore along with other cities.

On Saturday, the storm system will slowly move off the East Coast.