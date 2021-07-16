Sunny skies before a chance of rain this weekend

Weather

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Friday will be sunny, with a high near 109. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Friday night will bring increasing clouds, with a low around 89. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday is expected to have a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 105. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.