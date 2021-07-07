Skip to Content
First Alert Forecast: Uncomfortable temps again

Excessive Heat Warning coming to Desert Southwest on Friday

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Drier conditions will continue today before a slight increase in moisture Thursday into Friday likely leads to increased storm activity over the Arizona high terrain, but chances are fairly low for lower desert locations. Above normal temperatures will also affect the area through the rest of the week with highs likely peaking Saturday, mostly in a 108 to 115 degree range across the Arizona lower desert and mostly between 112 to 118 degrees over southeast California and the Lower Colorado River Valley.

Scott Gross

