News 11 Weather Authority: Potential storm threats

Weather

June 30th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Even though the remnants of Enrique have fallen apart near the tip of the Baja Peninsula, the moisture influence could have a say in potential thunderstorm activity.

Even though the Desert Southwest has been quiet for the most part on this Tuesday, thunderstorm cells have fired off in Northeast Yuma County and Southeast La Paz County.

Since that time, those cells have intensified and moved towards the Northwest and Central areas of Yuma County.

Those cells gained enough strength for the National Weather Service to enact a Dust Advisory in Northeastern Yuma County until 6:45 pm.

The threat with these storms are areas of dust that can reduce visibility to less than a mile and wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour.

In some cases, the cell activity has gotten strong enough to where NWS has also enacted a Dust Storm Warning for Southwestern La Paz and Central Yuma Counties.

In this coverage area, these storms are capable of damaging wind up to 60 miles per hour and visibility of less than a quarter of a mile; due to the wind and dust.

Stay tuned to the News 11 Weather Authority for your latest severe weather update.