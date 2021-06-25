First Alert Forecast: Another hot weekend

Weather

Above average temps leak back into the the desert southwest this weekend prompting an excessive heat watch for parts of the viewing area

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Increasing high pressure aloft and drier conditions will bring a

warming trend through the weekend and high temperatures back to around 110 degrees across the lower deserts over the weekend. Unsettled weather conditions are expected starting next Monday as increased moisture is likely to bring even better shower and thunderstorm chances.