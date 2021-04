Weather

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA,KECY) - After a week of 80-degree weather, temperatures will once again see low-90's on Monday. It will be sunny with a high near 93. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

After Tuesday, the eight-day forecast shows temperatures dropping back into the mid-80's until the end of the week.

Friday will push upper-80's before leaping back into the mid-90's next weekend.