First Alert Forecast: Rodeo weather

Weather

Weekend temperatures are expected to be on average while above average temps move into the area next week

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Forecast from the 76th annual Yuma Jaycee's Silver Spur Rodeo and an interview with professional bullfighter Tristan Seargeant. Temperatures will remain near normal for the next few days with most locations staying in the 80s. Conditions will generally be dry, but breezy conditions are expected each afternoon, with the strongest winds on Sunday. Above normal temperatures will resume early next week with highs climbing into the low 90s across the lower deserts.