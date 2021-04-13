Skip to Content
First Alert Forecast: Breezy to Gusty

A wind advisory is currently in effect for a portion of the desert southwest

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) -  Dry conditions will remain across the region this week with a slow decline in temperatures through Thursday. Breezy to locally  windy conditions are forecast for today through Thursday with locally daytime breezy conditions through the rest of the week.  Increasing high pressure should then turn temperatures gradually warmer heading into the weekend, potentially topping 90 degrees again as early as Saturday

