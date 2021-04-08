First Alert Forecast: 90’s stick around

Weather

Above normal temps continue into the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - With high pressure remaining situated over the region, high temperatures will hover around 10 degrees above average through the weekend. Breezy afternoon conditions will be common with some chance of enhanced winds during the middle of next week as a weather disturbance slides north of the area. Temperatures to cool somewhat closer to the seasonal average eventually next week.