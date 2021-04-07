First Alert Forecast: Hot and dry

Weather

Above normal temps continue through the rest of the week.

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV) - A wind advisory is in effect in Southwest Imperial County until 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning. A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand.

The rest of the forecast for the desert southwest includes above normal temperatures persisting under the influence of high pressure. Thursday is expected to be the breeziest day for the remainder of the week. Warm temperatures will continue through the week with highs across the lower deserts expected to remain in the low to mid 90s.