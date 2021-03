Weather

(KYMA, KECY) - Patchy blowing dust is expected Tuesday between 10am and 11am. It will be sunny, with a high near 85. Windy, with a light northwest wind becoming north 20 to 25 mph in the morning.

Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.Tuesday night, clear, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.