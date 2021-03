Weather

Expect a gradual warm up with highs reaching the mid 80's by the end of the week

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A warming trend will occur over the next few days with a return to above normal temperatures by Thursday as high pressure builds across the region. A weak disturbance late in the weekend into early next week will lead to breezy conditions and temperatures dropping back to around normal starting Sunday