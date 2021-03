Weather

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Thursday will consist of a slight chance of showers before 3pm, then a chance of showers after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday night, a 20% chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph.