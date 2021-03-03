Light chance of rain and breezy this afternoon

Weather

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Wednesday will consist of a 20% chance of showers after 3pm. Patchy blowing dust between 1pm and 2pm.

Increasing clouds, with a high near 74. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Tonight, mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.