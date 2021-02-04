Cooler temperatures today before a warm-up this weekend

Weather

YUMA COUNTY (KYMA, KECY)- Thursday will bring cooler temperatures to the desert southwest before a warming trend takes place this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a weak weather system approaching from the northwest will bring a dry cold front through the region early this morning.

Despite the cooler conditions today and Friday, near normal temperatures are expected both days.

The dry conditions are likely to persist through the weekend into early next week as weak high pressure dominates the region, while allowing for temperatures to warm to slightly above normal through early next week.