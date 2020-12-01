Warm start to December before storm system brings temperatures down

Weather

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Near to slightly above normal temperatures are forecast this week, with the coolest day expected on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 60's.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a pair of mostly dry storm systems will move through the area and bring an increase in winds primarily on Thursday.

High's today will be nearing 76 degrees, with overnight lows averaging out at 50 degrees.

Rainfall chances are expected to be very low and primarily confined well to the east of Phoenix. A storm system will linger in the vicinity of southern Arizona through this weekend, keeping temperatures fairly cool for early December.