Temperatures normalize into the weekend

Weather

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- As high pressure aloft starts to build into the area from the west Thursday, high temperatures will reach to around normal and into the 80's over the lower deserts.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 83 and light breezes. Thursday night clear conditions will prevail with a low near 59.

Continued warming is expected through the weekend with highs reaching the low 90's over warmer deserts by Sunday.

Dry conditions are expected area wide today through the weekend and through the middle portion of next week.