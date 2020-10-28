Temperatures warming up for the second half of the week

Weather

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- After a cool and brisk morning Wednesday, temperatures will continue to warm up steadily for the second half of the week.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Wednesday will be sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind from five to ten miles per hour will be entering the region this afternoon. Wednesday night, clear conditions will prevail with lows around 51 degrees.

One more night of chilly temperatures is expected with freezing temperatures possible in portions of southern Gila County, before a strong warming trend begins later this week.

High temperatures will likely reach 90 degrees across the lower deserts by Sunday. Much lighter winds are expected with no rain through the end of this week.