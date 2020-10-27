Much calmer today while cool temps stick around

Weather

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Breezy and very dry conditions will continue today with daytime high temperatures still 10 to 15 degrees below normal.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy conditions will prevail, with a north wind 15 to 20 miles per hour decreasing to 10 to 15 miles per hour in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Tonight will be clear, with a low around 47. Calm wind will enter the region from the Northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Overnight lows through Wednesday morning will be quite chilly with freezing temperatures in portions of southern Gila county.

A strong warming trend will then occur during the latter half of the week and into the weekend with high temperatures likely reaching 90 degrees across the lower deserts by Sunday.