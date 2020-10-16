A ‘cool down’ expected to start this weekend

Weather

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- There will be breezy conditions today over portions of southeast California, far southwest Arizona, and portions of south-central Arizona.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), high temperatures will once again be roughly around 100 degrees on the lower deserts.

A very slow downward trend in temperatures is expected to begin this weekend with highs across the low deserts decreasing to the mid 90's by for Wednesday and Thursday next week.

Aside from occasional thin high clouds, skies will remain clear.