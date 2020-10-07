‘Cool down’ to begin tomorrow and the rest of the week

Weather

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Today will be the last day of triple-digit heat as high temperatures are expected to cool down double digits for the rest of the week.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), with high pressure slowly weakening, temperatures will gradually cool throughout the remainder of the week albeit still remaining warmer than the seasonal normal.

This weekend, high's are expected to range any where from 90 to 92 degrees with lows dipping down to the mid 60's.

Stronger low pressure moving into the western states early next week will result in more abrupt cooling with readings finally falling to near average levels.

However, there is still no signs of rainfall nearing the area in at least the next week.