Hot temps and clear skies expected all week

Weather

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Dry conditions and clear to mostly clear skies will remain in the forecast through at least the middle of next week as strong high pressure builds along the West Coast this weekend into early next week.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), temperatures will remain above normal through the period with highs over the lower deserts mostly ranging from the upper 90s to up to 105 degrees.

The forecast is trending away from potential record heat early next week and now may end up cooler than it has been the past few days.

Highs are still likely to reach the 100 degree mark though, which is several degrees above normal. Mornings will remain pleasant.

Drought conditions persist across the entire state of Arizona, with more than half (57%) of the state in "extreme" drought conditions.

Odds are tilted towards drier than normal conditions being more likely through this spring (March-May)