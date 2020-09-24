Temperatures continue to warm-up into the weekend

Weather

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Temperatures will remain above average this week into next.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Dry conditions can be expected across the forecast through at least the middle part of next week.

High temperatures will fluctuate during that time but remain at least several degrees above normal.

High's today are expected to approach 106 degrees with mild wind from the southwest around 5 miles per hour.

Tonight, clear conditions will prevail with a low around 77 degrees.

The hottest days are expected during the first half of next week with readings at or near records.