Excessive Heat Warning in effect tomorrow as skies clear up

Weather

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Temperatures will continue to warm the next couple of days reaching close to record territory by Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), while readings will cool some over the weekend, afternoon highs in excess of 100 degrees will be common in most lower elevation communities.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect Thursday from 10 a.m. MST to 8 p.m. MST.

Afternoon temperatures tomorrow will rise anywhere from 109 to 112 degrees for Yuma County and Imperial Valley.

Dry conditions will also prevail throughout Phoenix and Yuma County.