Hazy and hot conditions to start the week

Weather

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Wildfire smoke continues to blow in from the west, filling our sky across Arizona.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), slightly above normal temperatures are forecast this week with the elevated haze from wildfire smoke likely lingering for another day or two.

The warmest days will be during the latter part of the week with high temperatures topping out between 106-109 degrees across the bulk of the lower deserts.

Overall dry conditions are expected, but slightly elevated moisture mainly for today will support a slight chance of isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms east of Globe and well south of Phoenix.

Much of the haze is elevated well above the ground, so air quality here at the surface is not too bad. We'll stay in the moderate range for ozone and particle pollution over the weekend as we deal with more haze.

High pressure is building so temperatures are expected to get hotter.